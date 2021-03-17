News

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage. According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which must be emulated by all countries, including African countries already practicing it. A statement signed by the General Secretary CAN, Joseph Daramola, said any law which contradicts the teachings in the Holy Scriptures was not acceptable.

The statement reads: “We agreed with the Pope that the godly and timely decision is not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite. CAN commends Pope Francis for standing by the Scripture that is superior to any civilisation.

“That decision is the position of the Scripture as stated unambiguously in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 1 Timothy 1:10. Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and must be rejected.

“Even the practice is accursed to the animals, we wonder why normal human beings will be practising it and we condemn it in strong terms. “We totally agree with the Vatican that, what is to be blessed needs to be objectively and positively ordered to receive and express the grace, according to the designs of God inscribed in creation, and fully revealed by Christ the Lord.

“For this reason, it is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage (i.e., outside the indissoluble union of a man and a woman open in itself to the transmission of life), as is the case of the unions between persons of the same sex. “We call on any government, especially in Africa, that has endorsed same-sex marriage to retreat from the practice. We commend the Nigerian government for resisting the pressure to reverse its earlier antisame- sex policy and law.”

Our Reporters

