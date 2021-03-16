Faith

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage.
According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which must be emulated by all countries including African countries already practicing it.
A statement signed by the General Secretary CAN, Joseph Daramola, insists that any law which contradicts the teachings in the holy scriptures was not acceptable.
The statement reads in part: “We agreed with the Pope that the godly and timely decision is not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite.
“CAN commends Pope Francis for standing by the Scripture that is superior to any civilization.
“That decision is the position of the Scripture as stated unambiguously in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 1 Timothy 1:10. Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and must be rejected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Pray for Pope against COVID-19 –Prophet Ugochukwu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…says Good luck Jonathan ‘all rise again   The presiding minister the Immaculate Chapel Ministries aka Jesus The High Court Judge, Owerri, Imo State, Prophet Alex Ugochukwu, has asked Christians all over the world to pray for the Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, against the dreaded pandemic, Coronavirus.   In his prophecy for 2021, Ugochukwu said; […]
Faith

Cooperate with govt on cross-over night service, CAN begs church leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Adewale Momoh, Akure

…as Ondo says jail term awaits church leaders who violate ban on crossover service   Ahead of this year’s cross over night, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to churches nationwide to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols and additional directives laid down by their respective states. President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, […]
Faith

OTV hits the airwaves with contemporary Christian programmes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Catching up with the pace of global television broadcasting, a nascent Christian faith-based cable TV channel, Osasogie Television (OTV) is hitting the airwaves with contemporary Christian programmes aimed at expanding the frontiers of the spread of the gospel of Jesus Christ across the globe.   The all gospel television channel with corporate office at Alagbado, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica