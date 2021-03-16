CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage.

According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which must be emulated by all countries including African countries already practicing it.

A statement signed by the General Secretary CAN, Joseph Daramola, insists that any law which contradicts the teachings in the holy scriptures was not acceptable.

The statement reads in part: “We agreed with the Pope that the godly and timely decision is not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite.

“CAN commends Pope Francis for standing by the Scripture that is superior to any civilization.

“That decision is the position of the Scripture as stated unambiguously in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 1 Timothy 1:10. Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and must be rejected.

Like this: Like Loading...