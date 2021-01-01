CAN: COVID-19, insecurity make crossover vigil needless in Niger

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State has appealed to Christians in the state to cancel this year’s crossover night service, following incessant attacks by bandits and the upsurge in the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic.

CAN Chairman in the state, Revd Mathias Ech-ioda told heads of blocs, local coordinators including youths and women leaders of all Christian denominations across the 25 local government areas of the state, to adhere strictly to the appeal.

In a statement made available to journalists by CAN’s Assistant Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye in Minna, Echioda appealed to Christian faithful in the state to hold services of the eve and and on New Year day. He said: “In view of the present security challenges in Nigeria, and our state in particular, I sincerely appeal to churches in Niger State not to hold this year’s crossover night service.

Like this: Like Loading...