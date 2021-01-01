News

CAN: COVID-19, insecurity make crossover vigil needless in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State has appealed to Christians in the state to cancel this year’s crossover night service, following incessant attacks by bandits and the upsurge in the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic.

CAN Chairman in the state, Revd Mathias Ech-ioda told heads of blocs, local coordinators including youths and women leaders of all Christian denominations across the 25 local government areas of the state, to adhere strictly to the appeal.

In a statement made available to journalists by CAN’s Assistant Secretary, Pastor Raphael Opawoye in Minna, Echioda appealed to Christian faithful in the state to hold services of the eve and and on New Year day. He said: “In view of the present security challenges in Nigeria, and our state in particular, I sincerely appeal to churches in Niger State not to hold this year’s crossover night service.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Notore’s operating profit hit N9.3bn in Q4 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading agro-allied company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc, has recorded N9.3 billion operating profit for the fourth quarter of the twelve-month period ended 30th September 2020, which is a 172 percent increase from what it posted  in the previous year. In a statement signed by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Onajite Okoloko, the company […]
News

California sees 69% Covid-19 rise in two days

Posted on Author Reporter

*As LA county has most cases in US California has seen a 69% rise in coronavirus cases in just two days, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, as the state continues to battle a surge of new infections and hospitalizations. The state has witnessed an alarming jump in cases as communities reopen from lockdown restrictions. […]
News

Fugaku, world’s fastest supercomputer, searches for coronavirus treatment  

Posted on Author Reporter

A Japanese supercomputer that has been named the world’s fastest is using its extraordinary capacity to identify potential treatments for the coronavirus. Japan this week regained the top spot for the first time since 2011, ending years of US and Chinese dominance on the TOP500 site, which tracks the evolution of computer processing power, reports The Guardian. Its Fugaku […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica