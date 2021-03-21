Faith

CAN criticise Kwara over hijab crisis

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government to hold the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, responsible for all abuses, violence and break down of law and order in the state as a result of the ongoing hijab crises.

 

CAN also called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the ongoing violence over the hijab policy that has led to violence and bloodletting in Kwara State.

 

In a statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq.the apex Christian body said: “We learnt that the state government has ordered the reopening of the closed schools without resolving the crisis and consequently, churches and mission schools are being vandalised with impunity by the hoodlums banking on the state government’s support in the pretext of enforcing the policy. Some innocent Christians are being violently abused and attacked under the watch of the Governor who is playing ostrich.”

 

“The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble.

 

“Wisdom is required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war. If any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the Governor of Kwara State will be held responsible,” the statement continued.

 

CAN further stated that it is indeed disheartening and unfortunate that a government that was installed democratically will become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people as if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion.

 

“This is unfair, ungodly and reprehensible,” the association lamented. It also observed that there are public schools and schools that belong to some Islamic organisations where those who wanted to be wearing hijab can be attending without causing the ongoing needless crises rocking the state.

 

CAN therefore called on the Kwara State Governor to give peace a chance in the state; and order hoodlums who are fomenting violence to stop attacking mission schools and churches in Kwara State before the situation degenerates into an unprecedented religious crisis.

 

“We also call on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to ask the Kwara State government to respect the rule of law in order to avoid a chaotic situation,” the association insisted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

The reward of the wise and the foolish builder

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

The parable that Jesus gave after the sermon on the mountain was a perfect example that teaches us on the importance of living a perfect saved life while on earth in other that we may receive a glorious reward in heaven and on earth.   Salvation and rewards are two different things entirely. Salvation is […]
Faith

Reopening: CAN appeals for multiple church services

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti chaper, has appealed to the state government to allow the conduct of multiple services by churches as part of efforts to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Rev. Fr. Peter Olowolafe, the State Chairman of CAN, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency […]
Faith

Christian Commission: Tonto Dikeh lied, we never appointed her ambassador

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has dismissed a claim by Tonto Dikeh that it appointed her as its ambassador. The actress, 35, had taken to her social media page on Friday to declare that she had been appointed as the commission’s ambassador for peace building. “I wish to announce my position as the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica