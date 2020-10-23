CAN decries protesters’ killing, demands justice

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded justice for the slain protesters at the Lekki toll gate, and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, lamented that the killings of the unarmed protesters was a minus to Nigeria’s democracy and a scar to forever be remembered. Ayokunle noted that the directive to shoot unarmed protesters in a democratic dispensation was crossing the red line.

His words: “The CAN is deeply shocked and saddened by the unfortunate wastage of lives of fellow young Nigerians who were protesting unarmed against the brutal treatment and killings of Nigerians by the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State.

“Though the military has denied being responsible despite the video and eyewitness accounts, their presence at the scene of the incident did not help their matter.

Whoever ordered the shooting of unarmed citizens on legitimate protest in a democracy for whatever reason had crossed the red line and had caused more pains for this nation and many parents of these young, promising Nigerians who would have been Nigeria’s future glory. In very strong terms, CAN condemns the dastardly and callous act.

“It was a minus for our democracy and a scar to be remembered for ever. “We appeal to all Nigerians that the arson, wanton destruction of property, infrastructural facilities that have followed the killings (though one understands that they came out of the provocative killing), should stop because it would further inflict pains on fellow Nigerians who are either working in those facilities or deprive them the benefits which those facilities are providing on daily basis, especially, to mention just but one, the BRT buses which are providing ease of movement to Lagos workers on a daily basis.

“Ours is a special appeal, as spiritual fathers, priests and prophets to the nation, for calm to allow comprehensive peaceful resolution of this situation. “From the side of the government, let there be humility that the response to the protest by what happened on Tuesday night at Lekki Tollgate was not good at all.

“The government is as well advised to bring the trigger happy uniformed men who killed the people to book to ensure that those whose lives were wasted got justice.”

While calling for a compilation of everyone killed nationwide during the protest and their families compensated as a way of identifying with them and ameliorating the pains of the irreparable loss, CAN called for dialogue between all relevant stakeholders to bring the unrest to an end.

“For effective dialogue, all the relevant stakeholders, especially, opinion leaders such as the traditional rulers, the religious leaders and the leaders of different youth groups and civil societies, etc., should be called together to proffer solution to this great threat to our nationhood. Wisdom is required and urgently too so that things might not deteriorate further.

“It is our prayer that our country would rise from this terrible experience to be a better nation where the law enforcement agents are humane and thoroughly professional in the discharge of their duties and our democracy becomes a democracy bringing the dividends of growth and prosperity to all in the nation.

We shall not cease in praying for our leaders and our beloved nation Nigeria.”

