CAN denies disagreement with Lagos govt

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State chapter, yesterday described as fallacious, erroneous and lacking in any truth, reports that it was embroiled in some form of disagreement with the state government over the locking of the residence of one of its leaders. CAN, however, warned those spreading such spurious and unfounded claims to desist from creating any of such falsehoods further.

The state chapter in statement signed by its chairman, The state’s CAN Chairman, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite, in a statement, said CAN and the Christian community in the state have continued to enjoy deep and rewarding cooperation with the Lagos State Government over the years and the relationship has continued to grow stronger.

The statement reads: “It is true that some persons who have been discovered not to be working for or with the Lagos State Government or any of its agencies or parastatals but rather, a private company went ahead to lock one of the gates that leads to the residence of one of our Leaders within the Christian Community in the state, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos to be precise.

“And when the matter was investigated, it became clear that there was no instruction from any of the Lagos State Government agencies saddled with such responsibilities and immediately, the Government swung into action and those behind it were fished out. “Appropriately, government has since apologised and they have ensured normalcy is restored. *As a body, we also apologise to our revered leader for the embarrassment this very unwarranted and needless act of exuberance may have caused him and the body of Christ in Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

 

