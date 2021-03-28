CAN deplores collapse of security architecture

…asks National Assembly to stop Bill on Hijab

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the recent assassination attempt on the life of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and charged the security agencies to investigate, arrest and prosecute its masterminds.

The apex Christian body conveyed its feelings in a statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, Esq. CAN said: “We are worried, sad, shocked, disappointed, and pained at the collapse of the security architecture of the government and the failure of those in charge to rise up to the security challenges.”

The Christian body wondered who else could be safe, if a state governor is unsafe despite all the security operatives in his convoy.

“We welcome the Presidential directive and that of the Inspector General of Police that the investigation of the matter should be thorough and it is our hope that the matter will not be swept under the carpet.

CAN also took a swipe at the inaction of the federal government against the Fulani Nationality Movement, which recently claimed responsibility for the assassination attempt saying; “We are disappointed that the shadowy group, the Fulani Nationality Movement that claimed responsibility has not been outlawed and the herdsmen leaders who publicly threatened the governor are still going about their businesses as if they have done nothing unusual.

“Is the government waiting till they have successfully carried out their evil and wicked enterprise? What are these people turning the country into in this century? If these murderous Fulani herdsmen are not Nigerians, as we are being told, why do our security agencies appear powerless before these criminals?

Are they holding superior ammunitions? Are they waiting till everyone results to selfdefense with the attendant consequences?’

CAN enquires. The association noted that the primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. ‘”If President Muhammadu Buhari wanted his name to be written in gold, let him fix the security problems in this nation before his tenure is over,” CAN stressed.

The association also challengedthe federal government “to roll out the list of names of the kingpins of those murderous herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in the prison and police custody and those under going trials. As long as the government continues treating these criminals with kid gloves so also will they continue operating with impunity!”

CAN also called on the leadership of the National Assembly to suspend a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to institutionalise the use of hijab in the country. Stating thar It is ill-timed and uncalled for. It stressed that the bill titled “Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2021” seeks to provide a mechanism for enforcing certain provisions of the Constitution and other international laws that recognises the right of female to adorn hijab in both public and private establishments in Nigeria.

“We wonder what the sponsors of the Bill seek to gain from it other than to compound the security problem with the wearing of hijab in public and Christian schools.

According to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the “National Assembly shall have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation or any part thereof with respect to any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List set out in Part 1 of the Second Schedule to this Constitution.

“To what extent does this controversial bill seeks to promote peace, order and good governance? Has dress code become part of the Exclusive Legislative List.

While the citizens are expecting the National Assembly to make laws that will address the lopsided appointments, insecurity, unemployment and economic predicament, our lawmakers are interested in making laws that seek to promote one religion. This is totally unacceptable in a country with multiple religions,”

CAN further stressed. According to CAN, “It is not the wearing of hijab that is our problem, it is the legislation of the wearing of it in private schools, especially in schools whose proprietors have different culture from that of wearing of hijab.

If anyone travels to Rome, it is common saying that he or she should do as the Romans do since he was not forced to come! If any Christian pupil goes to a Muslim School, he or she should abide by their practices there and vice versa.

“Why should a Muslim student come to a Christian school which operates under different dressing culture and insist on her own culture? That appears provocative and disrespectful! Legislating the wearing of hijab in private schools would lead to the trouble that those who started it may not be able to handle.

Abandoning school uniform for religious dressing is going to divide the students along religious lines and further polarise our society.

“Should the children of Ifa (god of divination) worshippers wear Ifa costume to the school as well, etc? Is that not going to bring confusion?

Will the wearing of religious dress make one student brighter in class than the other? What are we legislating for,” the association further wonder

