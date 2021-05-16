CAN differs with Oyedepo on COVID-19 vaccine

…says it won’t support conspiracy theory

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disassociated the association from the position held by the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, International, Bishop David Oyedepo, who recently warned his church members never to take COVID-19 vaccine.

The Director of National Issues at the association’s national headquarters, who doubles as CAN Chairman (Lagos Chapter), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, who spoke exclusively to our correspondent; rather urged Christian faithful in Nigeria not to entertain any fear about taking the COVID- 19 vaccine.

Bishop Adegbite said it is rather safer for people to take the jab, pointing out that receiving the inoculation is, indeed, in their interest as far as their health is concerned.

Earlier, Bishop Oyedepo had issued stern warning to his followers to reject the vaccine while ministering during the 40th thanksgiving service of Winners Chapel Cathedral, Otta, Ogun State, stating that “the authenticity of the vaccine is not assured.” He said: “Let me warn you against this deadly thing circulating around the country because it has not been duly tested.

An elder in this church, who works with the World Health Organization, confirmed this, thanking me for always speaking the truth about the authenticity of the COVID- 19 vaccine.” Bishop Oyedepo had also frowned at reports that some health officials were going round churches to vaccinate the congregations, a gesture he described as an insult.

“What an insult! What an insult! Nobody has the right to enforce vaccination on you; and anybody cannot terminate your employment because you refused to take the vaccine. My God will show up (for you). He added: “Did I tell anyone I am sick? Don’t let anyone harass you into doing what you don’t want to do.”

The 66-year-old pastor, who characteristically defies COVID 19 flaunting his huge mask-less congregation, had earlier accused the Federal Government of forcing people take the vaccine; and alleged that its side effect is deadly.

His words: “They wanted Africa dead. I heard them say it. When we didn’t die as they proposed, they brought out this vaccine scheme. You need to hear their proclamation that Africa will lack space to bury corpses. But today, the reverse is the case. Africa has the least casualty among all the other continents of the world.”

However Bishop Adegbite punctured Bishop Oyedepo’s stance on the vaccine saying: “There are so many conspiracy theories flying around against the COVID-19 vaccine. The CAN will not support any conspiracy theory, but will tell the truth.”

Adegbite said: “As the CAN Chairman Lagos Chapter and also the Director of National Issues, National CAN, I want to say that we at CAN have made our position clear on this. We support that people should go ahead and take the vaccine because it is safer to do so.

“Some people said that they took it and felt ill. But I have personally taken the jab over some months now and nothing negative has happened to me. And I am ready to take the second jab. We tell the truth, and we will not support any conspiracy theory making the rounds.”

Also contributing to the discussion, the General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka said that the decision to take COVID-19 vaccine should be a personal thing not to be done under any form of compulsion.

Though Erumaka noted that over the years, the consciousness of pandemics is relaxed with vaccines and this is not different, he also expressed concern that the vaccine deployed into Nigeria may be adulterated, and can “kill our continent more that COVID itse

On his own part, the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, said: “It is advisable that people take COVID-19 vaccine. The global world is facing a serious pandemic problem as it had during the Spanish Influenza of 1919. History has taught us that it is only vaccination that can permanently solve the viral issue.

Then, we must all be vaccinated to get out of the problem.” Bishop Erumaka’s view is supported by the Lagos Overseer of Motailatu Church of God, Rev James Akinadewo, who said: “It is a personal thing. Nobody will force anybody to take it,” adding stressed that everybody needs to turn to God, who he said is the Supreme Healer.

He said: “You can see that it’s like we have no government in place in this country. In all the problems people are facing in this country, it is God that has been helping the people. He is the only guarantee. Some people said they took the vaccine and got sick. God is the only one that has the final protection and healing.”

Akinadewo added that COVID-19 has defied medical solutions, pointing out that the government made no provision for food for the people; frustration had taken over the land while insisting that people rather need to seek God more. “It is a whole mess in the country and God is the only sustenance for the people,” he lamented

