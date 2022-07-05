News

CAN distances self from Ondo pastor; calls for thorough investigations, prosecution

Chinyere Abiaziem

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the Ondo State pastor arrested over the camping of many church members including children in the church’s premises.

CAN, which disowned the accused, commended the Police for their prompt action in rescuing the members and advised that the victims undergo medical check ups.

Also, the christian body urged members of churches across the nation to be mindful of the teachings they imbibe, as it also asked denominations to closely monitor their pastors to avoid spreading wrong teachings that contradict the bible.

CAN in a statement, signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, said: ”According to reports, one Josiah Peter Asumosa, an assistant Pastor in a church located in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, was lying to the uninformed members that rapture would take place in April but later said it had been changed to September, 2022 and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord.

”Though, the Pastor in question and his church, the Whole Bible Believers Church  in Ondo are not members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at all levels and so, he is not known to us, but the fact that the church claims to be a Christian church necessitates that we state our position on his practice. We are therefore calling on the Police to thoroughly investigate him and his activities with a view to prosecuting him and his cohorts if there had been any infringement on the law of Nigeria and the rights of the members in his custody.

”No true Pastor would claim to know the date of the rapture because the Bible has stated it clearly that it is only God who knows the date. Whoever claims to know the date is not only misleading the public but cannot claim to be a genuine Servant of God. He is at best, an agent of Satan pretending to be a Pastor.”

 

