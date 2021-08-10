CAN: Don’t listen to those attaching age, region to 2023 Presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned Nigerians to disregard those attaching a particular age and region to where the next president must come from.

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christaking tian body in a statement Monday evening said, what Nigeria requires is a leader that can deliver the goods, unite the nation and take it out of the current security and economic impasse. The statement signed by the Chairman Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said: “Nigeria’s Next President not about Age or Region.”

According to him, “Nigerians today simply need a leader that can deliver the goods, unite the nation and take us out of our economic woes and security challenges.

“Those coming out to talk about the age and region of our next President are only out to start an agenda that will further divide us and put Nigeria in a more difficult situation.

“Our Association, therefore, wishes to warn the Nation against these unhealthy moves and also to appeal to Nigerians not to allow these short-sighted and selfish considerations to becloud our reasoning. “We have elected leaders in the past because of some of this consideration but only ends with regrets and lack of progress.

“Those who have been misleading us with these parochial views anytime elections are around the corners have started a new game which we must all resist and never give them space.

“How long should we allow our country to be dancing back and forth when looking for a genuine leader? “Every citizen that truly loves this country knows that we have suffered too long and need to shine our eyes

