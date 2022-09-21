CAN expresses concern over attacks on Kaduna church, communities

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of worshippers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in a Kaduna community. CAN stated that despite the victory songs by security agencies in recent times, attacks by terrorists in communities have continued, demanding that operatives should to rise up to the occasion.

Rev Joseph John Hayab, the CAN chairman, charged churches in the state to take proactive measures even as he asked security operatives to lower their victory songs until the fight against insecurity is completely won.

“We don’t need to sing songs of victory because these criminals are on the move and are still having their way,” Hayab said, adding that security agents should go after these criminals until the worshippers thatwerekidnappedandothers in captivity are rescued and returned totheir homes.”

According to him, the kidnap of worshipperswhowent to an all-night worship of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kurmin Juwa of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State came to us as: “I won’t say shock, but disappointing.

At a time wearethinkingthatprogress is being made, we are back to this sad story. “Because on that fateful night, it was a Wednesday, these bandits took away 57 people.

Some escaped on the road and, as I speak to you now, 43 are still with the bandits; and they are demanding a huge sum of N200 million. “That’s to tell you that on thesideof usandsecurity, we arealsotobecareful. Let’snot jump and be making statements too early, jump and celebrating victory too early.

Let’s continue doing the best we can do in carrying out this war until victory is assured, becausetheenemies of thepeopleandtheenemies of the state are still strategising to cause pains.

“As a Church, we pledged to continue to give the support we know how to give in telling what we know so that it helps the security agencies in addressing this matter. “We also appeal to people in churches that it’s not enough for us to think that all is well now and go into our churches without taking measures.

“I am appealing to all Christians, especially in KadunaStateand inmany parts of theNorthwherethiscriminality is still going on, that if 100 people are in church; there should be 30 people outsidewhoarewatching.

There should be 10 people outside who are watching. It could be alternating hours or time. The one who sits outside and those inside receive the same blessings.”

