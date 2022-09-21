News Top Stories

CAN expresses concern over attacks on Kaduna church, communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the kidnapping of worshippers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in a Kaduna community. CAN stated that despite the victory songs by security agencies in recent times, attacks by terrorists in communities have continued, demanding that operatives should to rise up to the occasion.

 

Rev Joseph John Hayab, the CAN chairman, charged churches in the state to take proactive measures even as he asked security operatives to lower their victory songs until the fight against insecurity is completely won.

“We don’t need to sing songs of victory because these criminals are on the move and are still having their way,” Hayab said, adding that security agents should go after these criminals until the worshippers thatwerekidnappedandothers in captivity are rescued and returned totheir homes.”

According to him, the kidnap of worshipperswhowent  to an all-night worship of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Kurmin Juwa of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State came to us as: “I won’t say shock, but disappointing.

At a time wearethinkingthatprogress is being made, we are back to this sad story. “Because on that fateful night, it was a Wednesday, these bandits took away 57 people.

Some escaped on the road and, as I speak to you now, 43 are still with the bandits; and they are demanding a huge sum of N200 million. “That’s to tell you that on thesideof usandsecurity, we arealsotobecareful. Let’snot jump and be making statements too early, jump and celebrating victory too early.

Let’s continue doing the best we can do in carrying out this war until victory is assured, becausetheenemies of thepeopleandtheenemies of the state are still strategising to cause pains.

“As a Church, we pledged to continue to give the support we know how to give in telling what we know so that it helps the security agencies in addressing this matter. “We also appeal to people in churches that it’s not enough for us to think that all is well now and go into our churches without taking measures.

“I am appealing to all Christians, especially in KadunaStateand inmany parts of theNorthwherethiscriminality is still going on, that if 100 people are in church; there should be 30 people outsidewhoarewatching.

There should be 10 people outside who are watching. It could be alternating hours or time. The one who sits outside and those inside receive the same blessings.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rejecting surrendered terrorists’ll escalate insurgency, Borno gov warns

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says many’re underage, women Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned that government’s rejection of the surrendered terrorists in the North-east could further escalate insurgency in that part of the country. Responding to criticisms against government’s plan to train and re-integrate the surrendered terrorists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa […]
News

Seme Border remains closed, 24 hours after FG’s order

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s land border with Benin Republic at Seme, near Badagry, Lagos State, remained closed more than 24 hours after the Federal Government announced its reopening on Wednesday. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Seme yesterday evening, said that human and vehicular movement across the border post was restricted as the […]
News

Adamawa LG boss faces impeachment over alleged N150m

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

At least nine out of ten councillorsfromGuyuk Local Government Council of Adamawa State have concluded arrangements to impeach the council’s Chairman, Mr. Kassa Shallom. A reliable source from the local government said the councillors had summoned the chairman to appear before them on May 24, 2021 for questioning over a seven-count charge levelled against him […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica