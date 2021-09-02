News

CAN faults Obaseki on compulsory COVID-19 vaccination

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted Edo State Government for making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for attending religious and public events beginning from this month. But the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday granted an injunction restraining the Governor Godwin Obaseki from enforcing the order. CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement yesterday, insisted that coercing people into getting vaccinated was a violation of their fundamental human rights.

Ayokunle, who doubles as Co-Chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), advised all levels of governments to apply wisdom in taking decisions, said the association was in support of the vaccination. According to him, there was the urgent need for an improved sustainable public enlightenment, synergy and strategy in the management of the situation. He said: “CAN urges the government of Edo State to rescind its plan to bar people who could not show the evidence of vaccination from entering the church, mosques and public events centres beginning from this month.

“Coercing people into getting vaccinated is a violation of the fundamental right of each individual. Let the government and all of us be emphasising the observance of COVID-19 protocols all the time. The vaccines available now in the country through the Federal Government are far below the population of Nigerian that need vaccine.”

The body also advised the Federal Government to tolerate criticisms to avert plunging the country into further crisis. The group said: “We note that today our country faces myriads of challenges that pose existential threats to its unity, peace and progress, especially the unfortunate issue of national security and the leadership has been trying to find a lasting solution. “CAN hereby admonishes those in political leadership of the nation to exercise caution in the way they treat observations of people and comments so as not to further plunge the nation into unnecessary crisis. “We urge the government to tolerate criticisms that are constructive as they would help in finding solutions to our problems, especially those that expose the ills in our society and the people behind our ordeals.

