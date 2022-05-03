CAN felicitates Muslims at Sallah

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President- General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. CAN, whichcongratulated Muslimsfortheconclusionof Ramadan, theninthmonthof theIslamiccalendar, called on individuals who carry out destructive acts in the name of religion to make amends. The Christian body, which reiterated peace stance, urged government to reexamine the intent of the rehabilitation of repentant terrorists. A statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, reads:”…Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities. “We know that it is those who fight and kill on religion basis that are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country.”

