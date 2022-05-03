News

CAN felicitates Muslims at Sallah

Posted on

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President- General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. CAN, whichcongratulated Muslimsfortheconclusionof Ramadan, theninthmonthof theIslamiccalendar, called on individuals who carry out destructive acts in the name of religion to make amends. The Christian body, which reiterated peace stance, urged government to reexamine the intent of the rehabilitation of repentant terrorists. A statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, reads:”…Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide with the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities. “We know that it is those who fight and kill on religion basis that are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country.”

 

News

Akeredolu, Jegede, INEC appeal move to Supreme Court

Posted on AKURE

The Supreme Court has fixed July 28 for the hearing of the appeal filed by the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the decision of the Court of Appeal that validated the election of Akeredolu of October […]
News

Senate mulls N1.6bn council for economic diversification

Posted on

The Senate has taken steps towards diversifying the economy to keep the country alive. Therefore, the upper chamber of the National Assembly is moving to set up an Economic Diversification Council that will serve as a special purpose vehicle for urgent facilitation of the diversification policy. This proposal, which is contained in a bill being […]

 Kagara students
News

UNICEF condoles with family of Benjamin, killed Kagara student

Posted on

…seeks quick release of kidnapped Jangebe school girls Appolonia Adeyemi As the freed 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State return to their families, UNICEF has commiserated with the family of their fallen school mate, Benjamin Habila, who was shot dead during the overnight attack on the school. In a statement, […]

