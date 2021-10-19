News Top Stories

CAN felicitates with Sultan, Muslims

As Muslim faithful mark this year’s Moulid an-Nabiy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged government at all levels to bring to an end, the activities of terrorists and insurgents operating in different parts of the country.

 

This was contained in a message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola Esq on Monday in Abuja, to felicitate with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His
Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultanate Council, all Muslims leaders and Muslims nationwide.

 

The message reads: “We send the best wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on this year’s occasion of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

 

“His birth has given them the power of peaceful co-existence, code of conduct and boldness to live holy lives here on earth and assurance to enter into paradise here after without any hindrance. “We seize this oppor tunity to urge the government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry in Nigeria.

 

The government must exercise the political will and pave way to the end of insurgency in the country. “We rejoice with you all and pray that God will continue to keep us one in His love, benevolence and mercy. It is also our prayer that the good Lord will bring back peace and tranquillity to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.”

