CAN: Govt has abandoned Nigerians to their pains

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

In his Easter message to the people of Kaduna state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) state chapter said government at all levels have abandoned the people in their pains. Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev John Joseph Hayab, said the prevailing situation in the country was a complete disservice for the government to abandon citizens in pain without showing genuine concern.

He also called for palliatives that could quench the thirst that Nigerians are currently suffering. In his Easter message to the people, Hayab said, “Jesus in the last days and hours of his agony made many spiritual revelations about life and how to address human, spiritual, and physical needs. He added: “Jesus on the cross shared in human pains by saying “I am thirsty.”

Indeed, Nigerians, nowadays, can say, like Jesus on the cross of cavalry, that they were thirsty. “They are thirsty due to poor economy, thirsty due to bad governance, and thirty because of insecurity. All the thirst experiences could lead to misery. “Celebrating Jesus’ victory at Easter with a dry throat, dry stomach, and dry lifestyle are because of the failure of the successive administrations as well as the existing one.”

 

Our Reporters

