Can INEC redeem its image in tomorrow’s elections?

N igerians will tomorrow return to their respective polling units across the country for the second and final rounds of voting for the 2023 General Elections. The exercise in question is the governorship and State Assembly election. Governors and members of the State of Assembly will be elected at the end of the exercise. Although New Telegraph wishes to congratulate all the contestants taking part in the election, it is a matter of regret that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has let many Nigerians down and even the international community with its poor handling of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The body discarded the use of its own touted technology for the uploading of the results into the server of INEC. This resulted in the extensive manual interface during the elections thus paving way for the alleged rigging. Members of the public were therefore unable to view and track in real time the activities at the polling units across the nation from accreditation to voting, counting, collation and declaration of results. This was a clear breach of the Electoral Act which spells out the proper conduct of the poll.

The alleged irregularities cast the helmsman of INEC Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and other electoral officials in bad light. It was equally reported that some unscrupulous elements allegedly masterminded the hacking and demobilisation of the technology procured for the conduct of a credible poll. It is indefensible that some office seekers will resort to compromising the rules of engagement in a sensitive exercise like this.

The compromise further points to the fact that some officeseekers have no business with politics, which is a platform for genuine service but merely want to impose themselves on people in order to have their way with the primitive accumulation of wealth. Tomorrow’s election thus gives INEC the opportunity to redeem its already dented image.

The sum of roughly N199 billion was said to have been made available to INEC for the procurement of the technology for the exercise. The technology must be put to full use, tomorrow, as excuses will be frowned upon. Reputable professional bodies and civil society organisations must give INEC close surveillance. All the officials of INEC, including the Chairman and Resident Electoral Commissioners should be closely monitored. Since they are carrying out national duties in tomorrow’s election, the entirety of their official conduct should be properly monitored. The same close surveillance should be extended to all the security operatives.

While New Telegraph frowns at the excesses of security operatives, we will not condone unlawful behaviour capable of undermining the conduct of a credible poll. Security personnel are expected to apprehend persons who engage in disruptive activities such as ballot boxsnatching, voter suppression/ intimidation, destruction of electoral materials, violence and attack as well as murder of political opponents.

The arrests should be accompanied by diligent prosecutions to serve as a deterrent to others. The political gladiators that the thugs do their biddings should be arrested and duly prosecuted. Part of their punishment, when convicted, should be their being disqualified from further engagement in politics. The signing of the Peace Accord is a mere ritual that probably lacks a visible tool of compulsion to compel the signatories to keep a respectable distance from thuggery. Electoral and security officials suspected of foul play should equally be subjected to prosecution. Prevention of security breaches will be far more beneficial to humanity.

It is in this connection that recurring assaults on groups considered to be supportive of opposition should be prevented. State governments and security agencies should collaborate exceedingly to end fire disasters in places of commerce before, during and after election, as that constitutes possible voter intimidation, especially as more often than not the fires take place in areas occupied by a certain group of Nigerians. Sadly the outcome of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polling exercise is currently before the courts after the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) both felt aggrieved with the result as announced by the INEC Chairman.

Their grouse was that for them the election was neither free nor fair, which is why they decided to challenge the outcome in court. New Telegraph hopes the INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu and his team, would have learnt from the flaws of the February 25 exercise and ensure that they produce a more credible poll this time around – that is the only way the outcome will be acceptable to Nigerians.

