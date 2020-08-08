Can Koulibaly, others stop angry Messi?

•As Barca host Napoli in Champions League

Barcelona drew the ire of their talismanic captain Lionel Messi when they surrendered the La Liga crown to archrivals Real Madrid last month with a game to spare and the Argentina blasted that if such dismal showing is sustained in their round of 16 Champions League tie with Napoli they will suffer the ignominy of early crash. Barcelona have not exited the competition at that stage since 2007 but Messi is scared Napoli could stun them at Camp Nou just as they were beaten 2-1 by Real Zaragoza on the same ground which effectively ended their La Liga dream if they don’t up the ante. Although Barca have the capacity to react positively to that disappointing end to the season, they will still rely largely on the contribution of their captain. Messi is arguably the hardest man to stop in football, and Champions League knockout games bring out the very best in him. And where he particularly excels is in Last 16 games, and even more so in the second legs at Camp Nou.

Barça have not gone out at this stage of the competition since losing to Liverpool in 2007. They have played 12 editions since then, and as they have always won their first round group, they have always played the return leg at home. And not only have Barça always advanced, but they have always done so by winning the second leg – without once needing to rely on the away goals rule or penalties. And Messi has had a lot to do with that. Only once since 2009 (against Manches- ter City in 2015) has he failed to score in the second leg, and he’s scored twice on five occasions, and a staggering FIVE times against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012. That’s 19 goals in 12 games against some of the strongest teams in Europe! Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso joked that he could only mark Messi in his dreams or on PlayStation.

Asked about the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, the former AC Milan midfielder Gattuso told reporters: “I can mark Messi only in my dreams. “Or if I set Napoli vs Barcelona on my son’s Play- Station, trying to catch him there when I played for Milan with 10-15 kilograms less than today.” It can be given that Gattuso was joking but that is the way many coaches view Messi but that doesn’t mean the former battling midfielder wouldn’t release his men to tame this lion. One of the men Gattuso will rely on is Kalidou Koulibaly who legendary Diego Maradona once described as “phenomenal, the best defender in Serie A” Koulibaly is comfortable on the ball, he is able to drive forward into midfield, beat opposition men and provoke pressure.

Alternatively, he is capable of scything passes through the opposition’s defensive block, and he also understands how to combine efficiently with team-mates to work an opening. All of these he will bring to the table on Saturday but will he be able to stop angry Messi?

