Can Lampard help Chelsea end goal drought in faceoff with Brighton?

It’s now five games without a win and four games without even a single goal as Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard’s first home game as Caretaker Manager. His presence alone should lead to some positive vibes, though it’s all quite precarious. Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, hoping to end their unwanted streak of failing to find the net. For the first time in 30 years, the Blues have not managed to score a goal in three Premier League games and four games in all competitions.

In total in the top-flight, they have drawn a blank in 12 different games which is already the most in a single campaign. Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, either side of Ben Chilwell’s dismissal, helped Los Blancos take control of the tie, and the West Londoners have it all to do in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge next week. An implausible Champions League triumph represents Chelsea’s best chance of qualifying for next season’s tournament as they are still languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table, 17 points behind the top four having played a game more than fourth-placed Manchester United. Lampard is yet to make the desired impact as Chelsea interim boss and he has eight top-flight games remaining to salvage something positive from what has been a forgettable Premier League season.

Another setback could all but end their hopes of European qualification altogether, though, as they currently sit seven points adrift of Saturday’s opponents Brighton in seventh who have two matches in hand. Chelsea’s form at Stamford Bridge has left a little to be desired since the turn of the year, having won only two of their last eight Premier League home matches. The Blues have also drawn their last two home games with Brighton, although they were victorious in each of their previous five against the Seagulls on their own turf, including a 2-0 win in September 2019 during Lampard’s first spell in charge against none other than Graham Potter. Brighton will be hoping for better fortunes in their second successive trip to the capital after a host of controversial VAR decisions went against them in a 2-1 defeat against European-chasing rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Seagulls were denied two goals for handball, while Kaoru Mitoma was clearly tripped inside the penalty area by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but on-field referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals. VAR also opted against intervening, and the PGMOL have since admitted that Brighton should have been awarded a spot kick for the challenge on Mitoma. The fiery contest also saw Roberto De Zerbi sent off following a heated exchange with Spurs boss Cristian Stellini, who was also dismissed, and the Brighton head coach is keen to put aside their disappointment in North London as they continue their push to secure a top-seven finish. Brighton’s latest setback ended their seven-game unbeaten away run in the Premier League and was just their second defeat in their last 12 top-flight matches. Both losses were suffered against London- based opposition, though, losing to Spurs away and Fulham at home.

The Seagulls will now endeavour to claim their first-ever league victory at Stamford Bridge and will be confident of success after recording an impressive 4-1 home triumph over Chelsea earlier this season. Chelsea’s well-documented struggles in front of goal have hindered their progress throughout this season, but they may have greater success in attack against a Brighton side who have conceded in 12 of their 14 Premier League away games this season.