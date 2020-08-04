CAN lauds Buhari for approving Gana as ambassador-nominee

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State has commended President Muhammdu Buhari for his confidence in approving Air Cdre Peter Gana (rtd), as an ambassadornominee.

It will be recalled that a group under the auspices of Christian Rights Agenda (CRA) had call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately review his appointments, which it describesy as lopsided.

CRA in a statement by its Interim Director of Publicity, Tom Chiahemen, had noted that for the first time since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, Christians, especially those from the northern part of the country were not adequately represented in all arms and agencies of the Federal Government. While expressing joy that a Christian had been nominated, Chairman Niger State CAN, Rev. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told journalists yesterday in Minna that it was another step in the right direction.

While he expressed profound appreciation to President Buhari, the chairman said: “We appreciate Governor Abubakar Sani Bello immensely for submitting Air Cdre Peter Gana to represent Niger State. “This is another step in the right direction. We are proud of you. May the trend be sustained.”

