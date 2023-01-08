CAN Leaders once denied entry to Aso Rock for not supporting APC, says Adegbite

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, in this interview speaks on importance of accountability in governance, adding that it will not be business as usual for leaders who lack it. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings the excerpts

Your stand on the 2023 election has led to a call for the national body of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to probe you. What is your reaction?

The person that wrote that so-called petition has apologised. The bloc where the person comes from in CAN has also apologized. I have the evidence to show you. We have five blocs in CAN- which are the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN) /Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), TEKAN and ECWA Fellowship.

Every leader in Lagos has pledged support, loyalty, and confidence in the leadership of CAN. We work with one mind and in synergy. We have lived in Lagos and have been part of the government for 22 years. We have been talking to the government about anything that is not good and they listen to God and us and we give all the glory to God.

For anyone to think that we will be speaking against the government of Lagos when they have not done anything evil, will be wrong. This is what the CAN in Lagos said to the writer (petitioner). The petitioner has invited me to his church to address God’s people before now. They brought him to my office and I said that anything that will bring peace and joy, we must accept in Lagos. In Lagos, we don’t fight on religion because we are inter-woven and by extension, the entire South -West where we are inter-related. There is no family that you do not find a Muslim or a Christian. We do not want anybody to cause trouble among families.

My maternal grandmother is a Muslim, she gave me an Islamic name. When I go to Oyo State, that name is what they will call me forgetting my skull cap. It is unfortunate what is happening in the North. If you know what I have done in the North because of peace, it will daze you. I have traveled to 12 northern states out of 19 to give palliatives to IDP camps. I am defending the faith and I will till I die but there must be peace and justice and all of us must present ourselves together as one.

The issue is that, is it Christianity or Muslim that will give us good governance, no, it is the person with the fear of God. Whether you are a Christian or Muslim; how many states do we have Christians as Governor or Deputy Governor, and what have they achieved, and the state where we have Muslims as Governor and Deputy Governor, what have they achieved?

What we are saying is that we don’t want the problem in the North to come to the South. A lot of people have started attacking us back, attacking CAN at the National level. We have said to ourselves, we are fathers to all and let the will of God be done. You cannot force anybody on anybody. Allow people to vote according to their conscience, whoever wins, we must all support such a person. Once any candidate emerges as the winner, we have a duty from the scriptures to pray for our leaders.

You are openly supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Is that the position of CAN in Lagos?

That is not the position of CAN. The position of CAN is to give everybody a level playing field. Let the candidates tell you what they want to do, from their antecedents, from what they have done in the past, you can now make your decision. You will agree with me that not everybody that is a Christian in Lagos will vote for Bola Tinubu and not every Muslim in Lagos will vote for Asiwaju but because we have lived in Lagos and we belong to the South-West, we have seen what Asiwaju has done.

On a personal note, I have the right to support the candidate of my choice which I said at the national level of CAN and everyone admits that. What we are saying is that let everyone tread cautiously because only God knows tomorrow. CAN did it in the past and it boomeranged. In 2015, we declared for someone, and at the end of the day, the person did not win and because of that, we were not allowed to enter Aso Rock for two and a half years.

That should not happen this year. If some people in CAN belong to PDP, let them stay there and if some belong to Labour Party, let them stay there and if some belong to APC, let them stay in APC, so that we won’t lose when any of them gets to Aso Rock. That is what we agree on at the national level in CAN.

We are going to be a father to all. Let Nigerians decide their leaders and whoever emerges is our President. There is no contradiction between Lagos State and the national body of CAN. That is why we have granted all the candidates interviews and interactions at the national level. All the candidates have addressed us and we have told them what we want.

What are your expectations from the presidential candidates in terms of how they conduct their electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 election?

We want an issued-based campaign, not a personalized campaign. We want the candidates to treat issues. We have many problems confronting our nation, so we want every candidate to tell us the solution that they are thinking about that will bring joy back to the lives and faces of the people.

Whoever emerges as the winner of the 2023 election will be answerable to Nigerians. I will be at the vanguard of people that will be on the neck of whoever emerges as President to deliver the much-anticipated dividends of democracy to Nigerians. Enough is enough. It is high time we were accountable and responsible.

Anyone who is not thinking of being answerable and accountable to Nigerians should not think of contesting for the post of Nigeria’s President.

Whoever becomes President must give an account of his stewardship. We will ask questions and you must answer us satisfactorily beyond any reasonable doubt and we will know that it is the truth that you are telling us. The days of lying to Nigerians are over.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and I are friends, but when something is not done properly, I will challenge him. I will tell him that what he has done is not right. This time around, every leader in the land, both Christians and Muslims will work harmoniously and ensure that we have a formidable Nigeria. Anyone who is not doing what is right, we will speak with one voice against oppression. Any people-oriented agenda will be encouraged. We will support them with our prayers. That is our work and primary duty and we will not fail in doing that.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...