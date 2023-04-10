News

CAN May Boycott Peak Milk Products Over Insensitive Advert

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

…demands an apology, immediate withdrawal of advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it was considering directing its members and well-meaning Nigerians to boycott products by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, over its recent social media advert which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product, peak milk, on Good Friday.

General Secretary of CAN, Barr. Joseph Daramola who condemned the advert in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja said it was an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond and has demanded immediate withdrawal of the advert and an unreserved apology by the company to the Christian community.

The statement reads: “We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

” FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency mum over Osinbajo’s 2023 declaration

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency has kept sealed lips on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s moves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.   Osinbajo, who unveiled his presidential ambition on Monday, said he would deploy his experience and insights to the service of the people if elected.   Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday in his Presidential declaration speech. […]
News

HYPREP and the Ogoni Clean-up: Time to do away with rhetoric

Posted on Author Dr Edoghogho Philip

No one can deny the fact that the exploitation of oil in the Niger Delta region has brought to bear oil spillage and its numerous problems such as contamination of water bodies, danger to aquatic life and destruction of the ecosystem. It was therefore gratifying to see that after years of endless promises, the Ogoni […]
News

Customs collects N38.8bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Area 11 Command, Onne Port Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared a total revenue of N38.87 billion as revenue collected from January to March, 2021. Customs Area Controller (CAC) for Area ll Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the revenue figure was […]

Leave a Reply