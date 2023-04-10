CAN May Boycott Peak Milk Products Over Insensitive Advert

…demands an apology, immediate withdrawal of advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it was considering directing its members and well-meaning Nigerians to boycott products by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, over its recent social media advert which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product, peak milk, on Good Friday.

General Secretary of CAN, Barr. Joseph Daramola who condemned the advert in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja said it was an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond and has demanded immediate withdrawal of the advert and an unreserved apology by the company to the Christian community.

The statement reads: “We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

” FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond. We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used crucifixion imagery to promote their product. We condemned it then, and we condemn it now.

“We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”

