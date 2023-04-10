CAN: Nigeria can rise above challenges, start afresh

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said Nigeria could rise above the challenges of insecurity, economic instability and other challenges encountered in recent years and start afresh. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in an Easter Message yesterday in Abuja, noted that Nigeria could learn lessons from the power that gives a new beginning that the season represents, as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world. He said: “Easter is a time of hope and renewal, a time when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the power that gives a new beginning.

“It is a time when we reflect on the sacrifices that Christ made for us and the new life that his resurrection represents. “As a nation, Nigeria has faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic insta-bility to social and political unrest. “However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we too can rise above our challenges and start afresh.

“This Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria. Let us embrace the power that gives a new beginning and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children. “Let us put aside our differences and come together in unity, just as Christ’s resurrection brought together people from all walks of life. “As we celebrate Easter, let us also remember the less fortunate in our society and extend a hand of love and kindness to them. Let us show compassion to those who are suffering and help to lift them up. “I urge all Nigerians to take inspiration from the power that gives a new beginning that Easter represents. Let us come together as one people and work towards a brighter future for our nation. May God bless Nigeria and grant us peace and prosperity in abundance. Happy Easter!”

Like this: Like Loading...