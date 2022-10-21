News Top Stories

CAN President distances self from APC Presidential Campaign Council

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has distanced himself from the presidential campaign council list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which also has the names of some outgoing officials of the body as members.

Archbishop Okoh in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, insists that CAN as an umbrella body of Christians was non partisan, adding that thorough investigation had been launched to get to the root of the matter, with a promise to take a decisive decision at the end of the investigation.

He said: “My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of ntmembers of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured. “Such a development is worrisome because it counters the wellknown stance of CAN on partisanship. I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.”

 

