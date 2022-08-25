News

CAN President donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Daniel Okoh, yesterday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State. Okoh’s delegation from the Christ Holy Church led by Chinedu Odiokwu presented the materials to CAN Chairman Rev. Akpen Leva, who handed them over to representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Comfort Aluga for onward distribution to the IDPs.

Leva appreciated the benevolence and magnanimity of the CAN President, who had earlier visited the IDPs camp and donated relief materials. He said: “The CAN President visited a few days ago and promised that he would come again and he has come again with 100 bags of 50kg of rice”. Leva said the Christ Holy Church (CHC) has always been proactive in everything they do and encouraged the IDPs and Christian community in the state to pray for Okoh and the church to enable them to continue with the lifesaving programmes. The leader of the delegation, Chinedu Odiokwu, told the displaced victims that the IDPs camp was not their permanent place of abode as he expressed the hope that they would certainly go back to their ancestral homes one day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EndSARS and the betrayal of our humanity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the turbulence of #EndSARS protests gradually calming down in states rocked by the senseless riots in the pretext of protests by some Nigerian youths, a lot have been exposed. Nigerians now know the covert agenda of some leaders and senior citizens to destabilize the country, through clandestine sponsorship or encouragement of public anarchy and […]
News Top Stories

CBN injects $13.37bn into forex market in Q1’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold a total of $13.37 billion to authorized dealers in the first quarter of 2020. The apex bank disclosed this in its economic report for Q1 2020 posted on its website yesterday. The regulator also stated that the amount of dollars it sold in the first three months of […]
News

COAS receives Olowu of Kuta, renews commitment to nation’s security

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has pledged a renewed commitment to the country’s armed forces to sustain the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, cultural and political differences. He stated this on Friday when he received the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Ahmed Oyelude Tegbosun III, in Abuja when the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica