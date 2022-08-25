CAN President donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Daniel Okoh, yesterday donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State. Okoh’s delegation from the Christ Holy Church led by Chinedu Odiokwu presented the materials to CAN Chairman Rev. Akpen Leva, who handed them over to representatives of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Comfort Aluga for onward distribution to the IDPs.

Leva appreciated the benevolence and magnanimity of the CAN President, who had earlier visited the IDPs camp and donated relief materials. He said: “The CAN President visited a few days ago and promised that he would come again and he has come again with 100 bags of 50kg of rice”. Leva said the Christ Holy Church (CHC) has always been proactive in everything they do and encouraged the IDPs and Christian community in the state to pray for Okoh and the church to enable them to continue with the lifesaving programmes. The leader of the delegation, Chinedu Odiokwu, told the displaced victims that the IDPs camp was not their permanent place of abode as he expressed the hope that they would certainly go back to their ancestral homes one day.

