CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comments Off on CAN President joins members to protest Southern Kaduna killings

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev.(Dr) Supo Ayokunle yesterday joined other Christian faithful in prayers and protest in Kaduna.

 

The protest was tagged ‘White Sunday’ against the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Kaduna. In his address, the CAN President said lawlessness must not be allowed to prevail, stressing that when expectations from leaders were not met, people will not keep quiet. He called on Christians to speak up in the face of injustice, adding that develop  ment cannot happen in the face of violence and unrest.

 

He said: “We are tired of blood letting and you cannot fold your hands and allow people who don’t value human lives come and kill you and destroy your properties. You must rise up to the challenge in defence of yourself against the killers.

 

“People of Southern Kaduna like any other Nigerian citizens have right to live and that is what I will discuss with the Governor when I meet him and for him to do all within his powers to stop the killings in Kaduna State”.

 

On his part, the President ECWA worldwide, Rev. Payan-Baba, said there is conspiracy of evil against the Christians and urged for persistent prayers against the plans of evil ones, while calling on government to rise up to the responsibility of protecting her  citizens and providing for their needs.

 

Earlier in his message entitled “Sorrow, tears and blood, God come to our aid,” Rev. Fr. Fredrick Byat decried the reoccurring killings by human beings whom he said has lost their feelings for humans. “Fulani militia are in a genocidal mission and killing with reckless abandon with colossal failure on the part of government to stem the tide.

 

“Government leaders who fail to act in accordance to the constitution they swore to should resign; effort being put in place to contain the COVID19 pandemic should also be replicated in protecting people against killers. “

 

Government will be seen as conspirators if they fail to protect citizens against attackers and evil will triumph if good people fail to do something, killing everywhere must be condemned.

