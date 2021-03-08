CAN President slams FG over Abuja-Lokoja highway

Irked over the delay in completing the over 200-kilometre long Abuja/Lokoja highway, the President of thr Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has chided the Federal Government for it lukewarm attitude to fixing the federal highway.

He said the federal highway has been under construction for 15 years and not yet completed, saying that it’s a shame on the nation.

Dr Ayokunle disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at the official inauguration of the Government House chapel for Christian worshippers built by the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said the snail motion attitude towards the construction of the highway remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaderships at the federal level, stressing that until the nation’s leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God, the country may not receive the desired change.

“The Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame, 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame!” he stressed.

