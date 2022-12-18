CAN president, Tinubu, Makinde, Idahosa, others celebrate OAIC President

… Seek collaborative efforts for better Nigerialand

It was an historic occasion at the thanksgiving service organised by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) a bloc of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for its recently installed president, His Most Eminence, Rev. Dr. Israel Akinadewo.

The event had several leaders in attendance, including Prelate Emeritus Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Makinde; President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh is represented by Elder Napo Emuchay, immediate past president of OAIC and Mrs. Remi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Archbishop Designate, Isaac Idahosa, Vice Presidential candidate, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Most Rev. Sunday Matilukuro Primate of the First African Church and Vice President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

Okoh, who is of the OAIC bloc and the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, charged Akinadewo to remain faithful and focused as God grants him wisdom and enablement to lead OAIC to greater ecumenical heights.

In a chat with journalists he asked Nigerian electorates to shun money politics and vote wisely for a greater Nigeria.

“Let us be wise, vote wisely and not follow the crowd. Listen to what the candidates have to offer and go for the right candidates,” Okoh stated, while adding that the church will not endorse any candidate but will continue to pray and advise members to make the right choice.

Also, Okoh said that Nigerians should bear in mind that the next leadership will not solve all of Nigeria’s problems.

Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (ESOCS), His Most Eminence Baba Aladura, Dr. David Bob-Manuel Moses Orimolade (IX) in a message contained in the programme’s booklet enjoined Akinadewo to “devise more ways to promote love and unity in the body of Christ in line with the laid down principles of true Christian faith.”

Idahosa called on Christians who sit on the fence or still show hesitancy in political participation should not blame policy makers when they make wrong policies that will also affect the church.

Akinadewo, Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) who offered thanks to God for his mercy and using various leaders for his emergence, called on Nigerians to be concerned in Nigeria’s glory even as they show commitment and selflessness for a better Nigeria.

