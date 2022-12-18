News

CAN president, Tinubu, Makinde, Idahosa, others celebrate OAIC President

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

… Seek collaborative efforts for better Nigerialand

 

It was an historic occasion at the thanksgiving service organised by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) a bloc of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for its recently installed president, His Most Eminence, Rev. Dr. Israel Akinadewo.
The event had several leaders in attendance, including Prelate Emeritus Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Makinde; President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh is represented by Elder Napo Emuchay, immediate past president of OAIC and Mrs. Remi Tinubu, wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also Archbishop Designate, Isaac Idahosa, Vice Presidential candidate, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Most Rev. Sunday Matilukuro Primate of the First African Church and Vice President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).
Okoh, who is of the OAIC bloc and the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, charged Akinadewo to remain faithful and focused as God grants him wisdom and enablement to lead OAIC to greater ecumenical heights.
In a chat with journalists he asked Nigerian electorates to shun money politics and vote wisely for a greater Nigeria.
“Let us be wise, vote wisely and not follow the crowd. Listen to what the candidates have to offer and go for the right candidates,” Okoh stated, while adding that the church will not endorse any candidate but will continue to pray and advise members to make the right choice.
Also, Okoh said that Nigerians should bear in mind that the next leadership will not solve all of Nigeria’s problems.
Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (ESOCS), His Most Eminence Baba Aladura, Dr. David Bob-Manuel Moses Orimolade (IX) in a message contained in the programme’s booklet enjoined Akinadewo to “devise more ways to promote love and unity in the body of Christ in line with the laid down principles of true Christian faith.”
Idahosa called on Christians who sit on the fence or still show hesitancy in political participation should not blame policy makers when they make wrong policies that will also affect the church.
Akinadewo, Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) who offered thanks to God for his mercy and using various leaders for his emergence, called on Nigerians to be concerned in Nigeria’s glory even as they show commitment and selflessness for a better Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sri Lanka president to resign after palace stormed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed his official residence and set the prime minister’s house on fire. Neither the PM nor the president were in the buildings at the time, reports the BBC. Hundreds of thousands descended on the capital Colombo, calling for Rajapaksa to resign […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

S’East group to leaders: Call Kanu to order

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of South East Peace Practitioners (SOEAPAT), has charged leaders in the region on the urgent need to caution the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against making statements that threaten national unity and peaceful co-existence. Specifically, the group drew the leaders’ attention to the […]
News

DSS uncovers plan to incite religious violence 

Posted on Author Emmanuel.Onani, Abuja

…Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, South East states main targets …says plotters have external collaborators The Department of State Services (DSS), said it had uncovered plots by some subversive elements to incite religious violence across the country.   According to the secret service, the plotters, who may have the backing of external forces, are targeting Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica