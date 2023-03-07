CAN rallies support for Sanwo-Olu’s second term

The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday unanimously endorsed Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. At a briefing well attended by CAN leaders at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa-Ikeja, CAN Chairman in Lagos, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite said Sanwo- Olu’s ‘endearing performance,’ which he said should be sustained, necessitated his endorsement for a second term. The body, however, said their blessings were with other candidates, appealing to Christians to seek God’s face for a more prosperous and peaceful Lagos, and at the same time called on residents to go out to cast their votes on Saturday, March 11. Adegbite said: “We would like to inform residents of Lagos State, that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State and the Christian community in the state are throwing our weight solidly behind the candidacy of the incumbent Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, for a second term.”
