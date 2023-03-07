News

CAN rallies support for Sanwo-Olu’s second term

The Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday unanimously endorsed Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. At a briefing well attended by CAN leaders at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa-Ikeja, CAN Chairman in Lagos, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite said Sanwo- Olu’s ‘endearing performance,’ which he said should be sustained, necessitated his endorsement for a second term. The body, however, said their blessings were with other candidates, appealing to Christians to seek God’s face for a more prosperous and peaceful Lagos, and at the same time called on residents to go out to cast their votes on Saturday, March 11. Adegbite said: “We would like to inform residents of Lagos State, that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State and the Christian community in the state are throwing our weight solidly behind the candidacy of the incumbent Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, for a second term.”

News

Afe Babalola Varsity Vs JNCI: Court adjourns ruling on jurisdiction to Nov 29

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A federal high court in Ado-Ekiti yesterday adjourned an application concerning jurisdiction in a case between Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Francisca Ikpe and JNCI Limited till November 29. The presiding judge, Justice Baba Kuewumi, gave the order to reserve ruling after arguments and counter arguments from counsel to the prosecution and defence. Justice Kuewumi […]
News

Strict, six-day coronavirus lockdown begins in Aussie state

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of Australia’s strictest lockdowns began on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle the latest flare-up of the novel coronavirus. Images on social media showed empty streets in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia state, on day one of the state-wide lockdown. […]
News

Fashola dismisses claims of 17m housing deficit in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…proposes regulation of rent Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed claims that the nation has a shortage of 17 million houses saying that such figure could not be scientifically proven. The minister gave this assertion Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in the Presidential Villa. The minister, who […]

