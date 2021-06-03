News Top Stories

CAN: Remove Sharia judicial system from constitution

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday recommended the removal of Sharia, which is the Islamic law from the 1999 Constitution in order to main the secularity of the country. Alternatively, the apex Christian body said Christian Ecclesiastical Courts System should be established as the judicial system for the Christians in the country.

President of CAN, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, who made the position of Christians known to the House of Representatives Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution, said the secularity of Nigeria should be maintained in the proposed alterations to the constitution. Specifically, Ayokunle said Section 10 of 1999 that stipulates the secularity of the country should be maintained by expunging all provisions pertaining to Sharia Courts system. The CAN President, who was represented by the Ondo State Chairman of the body, Rev. John Oladapo, also said the country should make a law that would criminalise marriage of girl child below the age of 18 unlike the Sharia that allows underage girl marriage. According to him, all issues falling under customary, religious and other matters should devolve to the regional level of governance taking cognizance of the need to avoid the challenges of conflict of laws and jurisdiction.

While advocating for independence of judiciary, Ayokunle said the security architecture of the country must be reworked in order to provide for effective policing. His words: “With increased breaches in security characterized by weak capacity of security and law enforcement agencies to correctly label and manage the security breaches in terms of crimes and criminalities, it has therefore become imperative that we, as a country, must review the constitutional bases of our national security and defence management architecture in order to overcome the associated challenges.

“To this end, we propose the need to provide constitutional backing for the operational decentralization and regionalization practiced by security and law enforcement agencies in the country in order to extricate them from the grips of the unitary command and control of the central government by making them reflect the spirit If federalism.” The CAN advocated the review of revenue sharing formula in favour of federating units, devolution of power to the states from the centre and gender equality.

His words: “We, at CAN, are convinced that now is the most auspicious of times to consider with proactive mindset in order to address the state, nature and character of the union of Nigeria.” That is, reappraise our federal structure to avoid those elements in our legal and policy frameworks that often make Nigeria appear unitary in orientation. “We further believe that the conscious devolution of powers shall facilitate effectiveness and efficiency in governance services delivery and [shall] achieve reduction in the overall cost of governance in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Kaduna govt, NLC reach agreement on retrenchment, strike, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress have reached an agreement on the plan by the state government to lay off workers. The NLC has since Monday led workers to protest against the plan by the Kaduna government to lay off the workers. The late Thursday agreement between the two parties was brokered by […]
News

Rights’ violation: IGP bans FSARS, IRT, other squads from patrols

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by reported cases of professional misconduct, occasioned by extortion, brutality and harassment, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), as well as the Special Tactical Squad (STS) from undertaking routine patrols across the country. Other tactical squads of the Force affected […]
News

South-East governors, others laud Uzodinma over gas summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has received encomiums from the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for hosting the South-East Gas Utilization Forum with the theme “Natural Gas Utilization and Optimization in Nigeria”– Focus on the Eastern Hub. The governor, however, received the commendation from the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica