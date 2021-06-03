CAN: Remove Sharia judicial system from constitution

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday recommended the removal of Sharia, which is the Islamic law from the 1999 Constitution in order to main the secularity of the country. Alternatively, the apex Christian body said Christian Ecclesiastical Courts System should be established as the judicial system for the Christians in the country.

President of CAN, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, who made the position of Christians known to the House of Representatives Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution, said the secularity of Nigeria should be maintained in the proposed alterations to the constitution. Specifically, Ayokunle said Section 10 of 1999 that stipulates the secularity of the country should be maintained by expunging all provisions pertaining to Sharia Courts system. The CAN President, who was represented by the Ondo State Chairman of the body, Rev. John Oladapo, also said the country should make a law that would criminalise marriage of girl child below the age of 18 unlike the Sharia that allows underage girl marriage. According to him, all issues falling under customary, religious and other matters should devolve to the regional level of governance taking cognizance of the need to avoid the challenges of conflict of laws and jurisdiction.

While advocating for independence of judiciary, Ayokunle said the security architecture of the country must be reworked in order to provide for effective policing. His words: “With increased breaches in security characterized by weak capacity of security and law enforcement agencies to correctly label and manage the security breaches in terms of crimes and criminalities, it has therefore become imperative that we, as a country, must review the constitutional bases of our national security and defence management architecture in order to overcome the associated challenges.

“To this end, we propose the need to provide constitutional backing for the operational decentralization and regionalization practiced by security and law enforcement agencies in the country in order to extricate them from the grips of the unitary command and control of the central government by making them reflect the spirit If federalism.” The CAN advocated the review of revenue sharing formula in favour of federating units, devolution of power to the states from the centre and gender equality.

His words: “We, at CAN, are convinced that now is the most auspicious of times to consider with proactive mindset in order to address the state, nature and character of the union of Nigeria.” That is, reappraise our federal structure to avoid those elements in our legal and policy frameworks that often make Nigeria appear unitary in orientation. “We further believe that the conscious devolution of powers shall facilitate effectiveness and efficiency in governance services delivery and [shall] achieve reduction in the overall cost of governance in Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...