CAN: Remove Sharia judicial system from constitution

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Wednesday recommended the removal of Sharia, which is the Islamic law from the 1999 Constitution in order to main the secularity of the country. Alternatively, the apex Christian body said Christian Ecclesiastical Courts System should be established as the judicial system for the Christians in the country. President of CAN, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, who made the position of Christians known to the House of Representatives Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution, said the secularity of Nigeria should be maintained in the proposed alterations to the constitution.

Specifically, Ayokunle said Section 10 of 1999 that stipulates the secularity of the country should be maintained by expunging all provisions pertaining to Sharia Courts system.

The CAN President, who was represented by the Ondo State Chairman of the body, Rev. John Oladapo, also said the country should make a law that would criminalise marriage of girl child below the age of 18 unlike the Sharia that allows underage girl marriage.

