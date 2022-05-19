Can Saraki stabilise Nigeria as he did NASS?

The name Bukola Saraki, for those who may not know, was a former two-term governor of Kwara State and immediate past President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly who changed the narrative of executive/ legislative relations, for the better. His actions and utterances were more pronounced and impactful to the legislature as an institution, and Nigeria, as a country while he held forth as head of the Nigerian parliament. He stopped the senate from becoming not only a dumping site but an appendage of the executive. Unlike now. His ascendancy to the topmost office of the National Assembly was not without restrictions and obstacles.

All man made, because he was not the chosen one. The party in power, his party at that time, the All Progressives Congress (APC), expectedly put all manner obstacles in his way to ensure he was not elected. He did. He became the 8th Senate President. Knowing the office he occupied was in trust of the Nigerian people, Saraki knew the only way he could reciprocate the goodwill he enjoyed from the masses was to protect their interest by ensuring laws passed were pro-people. More importantly, he wanted to leave a legacy, a legacy that is now difficult to beat. The senate, until Saraki’s, was a house of absurdities where the few qualified but most of the time; the unqualified are not interrogated but ‘just bow and go’.

He stopped it. For example, Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Magu’s name was forwarded to the Senate for confirmation as the chair of the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Senate, of course, is the clearing house of all government nominees. Magu was to be cleared but the Department of State Services (DSS), in its report, said Magu lacked the character to occupy the said office.

That was all the Senate needed to disqualify him. Nigeria needs a stabilizer, someone who can stabilize the country and economy through adherence to compliance of rule of law, adherence to process and procedure. At the moment, there is no process and procedure in the country. Time was when the senate was an entire entity of its own operating independently of the other two arms of government. At the moment, the senate has become an appendage of the executive.

Whatever bill or proposal brought before it, isn’t scrutinized which is one among other of its functions but gives approval, out rightly. Ibrahim Lawan, the Senate President alluded to that when he said that his leadership isn’t going to be critical or oppose the executive but give its total support to all requests before it. Yes the Senate may not be opposing the executive all the time but when it’s a matter of national security and the general good of the people, it must be firm. How can a country be borrowing at any and every opportunity? Nigeria presently owes in foreign debt to the tune of $383 million.

The country, by implication, is already living the life of the unborn. A Saraki would not have approved such borrowings. This was the stability Saraki leadership provided as the head of the parliament. This stability, if given the opportunity, once again, Saraki can and will bring to the polity. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is brighter when a tested hand who understands the workings of government at all levels and who can easily connect with all the stakeholders. PDP and Nigeria need a stabilizer who can stop the descent the country presently is. Saraki is that stabilizer. PDP needs a character that can connect with the two prominent religions which Saraki represents.

PDP needs a middle man. Saraki is the middle man who by virtue of his place of birth (Kwara, North Central), he can connect with the South and the North easily. What would it be? A Nigerian that bridges the gap between the old and the young, a Nigerian who can stem the tide in the North East. The future of this country is too important to be gambled with. Saraki is waiting, waiting to bring to actualization the dreams of the founding fathers of the party. ––Agbaje sent this piece from Ibadan.

