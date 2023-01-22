News

CAN seeks improvement in Nigeria’s internal, external security

…condoles with Catholic Church over priest’s murderbuildings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to relevant authorities to take steps aimed at improving the country’s internal and external security so as to curb the worsening activities of insurgents and bandits.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while condoling with the entire Catholic Church over the death of Fr. Isaac Achi, the Parish Priest of SS Peter and Paul Church, Kafin-Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State who was lynched to death by bandits a few days ago.

The statement reads partly: “Fr. Achi, who was buried on Friday, has earned his place as a committed servant of God and minister of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ on account of the high standards of ethics and devotion with which he discharged his responsibilities as a religious leader.

“His death is a sad development at a time his parishioners and by extension other Christians in the country can benefit more from his leadership and sense of direction. It is a big loss to the Church in which he played major roles as priest,

guardian and philanthropist to many needy members of our society. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts. His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of the journey of many believers in Nigeria and the world at large.

“As we condole with the entire Catholic Church at this moment of grief, CAN appeals to the authorities to improve our internal and external security framework to stop future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s sudden demise.

May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen!”

 

