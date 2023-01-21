News

CAN seeks improvement in Nigeria’s internal, external security

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…condoles with Catholic Church over priest’s murder

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has appealed to relevant authorities to take steps aimed at improving the country’s internal and external security so as to curb the worsening activities of insurgents and bandits.
CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh made the appeal in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while condoling with the entire Catholic Church over the death of Fr. Isaac Achi, the Parish Priest of SS Peter and Paul Church, Kafin-Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State who was lynched and then burnt by bandits a few days ago.
The statement reads partly: “Fr. Achi, who was buried on Friday, has earned his place as a committed servant of God and minister of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ on account of the high standards of ethics and devotion with which he discharged his responsibilities as a religious leader.
“His death is a sad development at a time his parishioners and by extension other Christians in the country can benefit more from his leadership and sense of direction. It is a big loss to the Church in which he played major roles as priest, guardian and philanthropist to many needy members of our society. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts. His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of the journey of many believers in Nigeria and the world at large.
“As we condole with the entire Catholic Church at this moment of grief, CAN appeals to the authorities to improve our internal and external security framework to stop future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s sudden demise. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen!”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INEC extends CVR registration by 2 weeks

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks. The Commission had planned to suspend the exercise on June 30. But following an interim court injunction in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the Commission said the registration continued pending the […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu, Makinde brief Buhari on security challenges

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Oyo demands more Mobile Police Squadrons Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) separately met with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa to discuss security challenges in the domains. Makinde, who addressed State House Correspondents, said that the real enemies of the state are the criminal elements. He equally sought for greater […]
News Top Stories

NJC reinstates Ofili-Ajumogobia as FHC judge

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC). The Council premised its decision on a court judgment quashing 15 counts of money laundering preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The NJC had earlier okayed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s prosecution following a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica