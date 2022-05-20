News

CAN seeks return of mission schools to original owners

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded the return of all mission schools in the country to their original owners as a way to arrest the gradual erosion of values and morals in schools. CAN made the demand in Abuja, yesterday, during a meeting with religious where the Federal Government appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders in the country to support and complement its various efforts aimed at reducing the high number of out-of-school children, estimated at 10.5 million as well as other challenges in the nation’s basic education sector.

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke at the one-day consultative meeting of the National Planning Committee on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) with religious leaders on the modalities for the conduct of NPA in all basic education institutions in Nigeria, said the support of religious and traditional leaders was very key.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, further acknowledged the key role being played by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country even as he appealed for their support for the NPA exercise commencing on Monday, June 6, in the southern part of the country. According to him, the dearth of data on basic education has remained a major challenge to its implementation in Nigeria as education planners and decisionmakers had to make do with data that is not up-to-date or outright falsified.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP to APC, APGA: You can’t rig Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Aba kaliki

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told the All Progressives Congress(APC) that it will not be allowed to use federal might to rig the November 6 Anambra governorship election. This is even as candidate of the party for the election,   Chief Valentine Ozigbo said that Friday’s Abuja Appeal  Court judgement […]
News

Security: IGP inuagurates SPU built, donated by AKSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As IGP okays immediate deployment of personnel, weaponry for smooth takeoff …My commitment to sustainable peace, security, irrevocable – Gov Emmanuel Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, on Wednesday inuagurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27, a Special Protection Unit Base of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna Local Government Area, on […]
News

Oluwo denies begging Oyetola for N20m financial aid for wedding

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi has denied soliciting for N20 million from the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for his proposed wedding in Kano State. A letter purportedly written by the monarch entitled: “Notification of wedding and request for financial support,” which has gone viral on the social media, was addressed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica