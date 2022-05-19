News

CAN seeks return of mission schools to original owners

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded the return of all mission schools in the country to their original owners as a way to arrest the gradual erosion of values and morals in schools.

CAN made the demand in Abuja, Thursday, during a meeting with religious where the Federal Government appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders in the country to support and complement its various efforts aimed at reducing the high number of out-of-school children, estimated at 10.5 million as well as other challenges in the nation’s basic education sector.

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke at the one-day consultative meeting of the National Planning Committee on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) with religious leaders on the modalities for the conduct of NPA in all basic education institutions in Nigeria, said the support of religious and traditional leaders was very key.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, further acknowledged the key role being played by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country even as he appealed for their support for the NPA exercise commencing on Monday, June 6, in the southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of CAN, Joseph Daramola, who also spoke at the consultative meeting, decried that gradual erosion of the nation’s cherished values and morals in schools with examination malpractice becoming a norm in many schools across the country.

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the CAN scribe called on the Federal Government and ASUU to without further delay agree to end the strike.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Activist slams Buhari over threat to human rights

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A human rights activist has said that the New Year’s speech of President Muhammadu Buhari, was nothing other than a draconian piece, laced with unnecessary threats to human rights. The activist, Deji Adeyanju, who on Friday said Buhari’s intolerance for opposing voices, was always manifest in his lifestyle and conduct, also condemned the fresh arrest […]
News

2023: Ex-Lagos commissioner obtains, submits APC guber form

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wale Oluwo, Former Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources under the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has submitted his N50 million governorship form to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to the party on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Oluwo, who is the […]
News

Support promotion of indigenous contents in telecoms sector, Buhari charges MTN

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the management of MTN Group to support the implementation of the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. The President made this call, while receiving in audience members of the board of MTN Group led by its president and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica