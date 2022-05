CAN seeks return of mission schools to original owners

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded the return of all mission schools in the country to their original owners as a way to arrest the gradual erosion of values and morals in schools.

CAN made the demand in Abuja, Thursday, during a meeting with religious where the Federal Government appealed to traditional rulers and religious leaders in the country to support and complement its various efforts aimed at reducing the high number of out-of-school children, estimated at 10.5 million as well as other challenges in the nation’s basic education sector.

Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke at the one-day consultative meeting of the National Planning Committee on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA) with religious leaders on the modalities for the conduct of NPA in all basic education institutions in Nigeria, said the support of religious and traditional leaders was very key.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Services), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, further acknowledged the key role being played by traditional rulers and religious leaders in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) in the country even as he appealed for their support for the NPA exercise commencing on Monday, June 6, in the southern part of the country.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of CAN, Joseph Daramola, who also spoke at the consultative meeting, decried that gradual erosion of the nation’s cherished values and morals in schools with examination malpractice becoming a norm in many schools across the country.

On the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the CAN scribe called on the Federal Government and ASUU to without further delay agree to end the strike.

