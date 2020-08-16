Faith

CAN sets aside August 23 as day of prayers for Nigeria

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comments Off on CAN sets aside August 23 as day of prayers for Nigeria

Concerned by the escalating insecurity in the country, the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared August 23 a national day of prayer for Nigeria.

 

A statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Barr Daramola Joseph Bade, urged all Nigeria to devote at least 15 minutes of prayer for Nigeria. The intercessory session, according to the statement is intended to as God to have His way and do His will in Nigeria.

 

The statement says: “Please be informed that there will be a collective prayer session (at least 15 minutes) for Nigeria on the 23rd August, 2020 to tell God in one accord, to have His way and do His will in Nigeria.”

 

“This is borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer,” CAN said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

You don’t need Saints to tackle corruption –Apostle Nwandu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The founder of Tower of Praise Ministries, Apostle Paul Nwandu, has bemoaned the inability of the Nigerian government to tackle corruption in the nation. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, Nwandu attributed hardship being experienced by Nigerians to prevailing high rate of corruption and lack of accountability in the country.   He stressed that the country […]
Faith

There’ll be more deaths in Aso Rock –Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

When the Spiritual Head, NRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, prophesied on May 4, that Isa Funtua, a prominent member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal, would die if he didn’t change his ways and allow spiritual cleansing of Aso Rock Villa, little was it known that the prophesy would come to pass speedily.   […]
Faith

Marriage registry tax is illegal –Barrister Ezeala

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

While the controversy generated by government’s introduction of marriage registry tax has not abated, a legal practitioner, Barrister Chukwuma Ezeala, x-rays the contending issue between Statutory and Christian Marriages in the country, in this interview with journalists. Excerpts   What exactly is the bone of contention regarding statutory and Church marriages in Nigeria? Statutory marriage […]

%d bloggers like this: