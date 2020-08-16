CAN sets aside August 23 as day of prayers for Nigeria

Concerned by the escalating insecurity in the country, the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared August 23 a national day of prayer for Nigeria.

A statement signed by CAN General Secretary, Barr Daramola Joseph Bade, urged all Nigeria to devote at least 15 minutes of prayer for Nigeria. The intercessory session, according to the statement is intended to as God to have His way and do His will in Nigeria.

The statement says: “Please be informed that there will be a collective prayer session (at least 15 minutes) for Nigeria on the 23rd August, 2020 to tell God in one accord, to have His way and do His will in Nigeria.”

“This is borne out of the insecurities in Nigeria. All churches in Nigeria are to adhere to full compliance of this prayer,” CAN said.

