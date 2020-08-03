CAN tackles FG over unending killings in Southern Kaduna

The South-East Chapter of the Christian Association of Ni-geria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to take actions and clear any suspicion of government’s connivance in the incessant killings being perpetrated by Bandits in Southern Kaduna.

Making the call in Aba, Abia State, Chairman, South-East CAN, Bishop Goddy Okafor said that the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna was very disturbing to South-East CAN as members had become uncomfortable.

Okafor said: “The killings going on in Southern Kaduna are very disturbing. We’re one people and we believe we’re one Nation, but for these persistent killings going on in Southern Kaduna to keep occurring without the Federal Government (FG) doing something drastic to stop it is very disturbing.

“So, we’re beginning to ask questions; is it that the Federal Government of Nigeria does not know what to do to bring peace to Southern Kaduna and stop the killings or they do not have the political will to stop it?

These are pressing questions. “Let them prove to Nigerians that there is no government connivance in these killings. Let them prove that FG is not in any way in support of what’s happening in Southern Kaduna. Everyday bandits with AK-47 will go into Southern Kaduna killing people and burning houses.

