CAN tackles ICC prosecutor over religious violence, extremism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed its disappointment and shock over the manner in which prosecutor of the
International Criminal Court (ICC) Mr Karim Khan, was handling its petition on religious violence and extremism, which has led to the deaths of many Christians in the country.
A statement signed by CAN’s President, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola and Director Legal & Public Affairs, Barr. Comfort Ochigbue on Friday in Abuja, queried the silence that followed Khan’s visit to Nigeria both from the side of the Federal Government and the ICC prosecutor.
While lamenting that the number of Christians killed in the country has continued to increase, CAN noted that it was still hopeful justice would be served by the ICC, despite the writing on the wall which depicts Khan was playing political games and unwilling to engage with
victims of atrocity, let alone Christian victims.

 

