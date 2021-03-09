CAN tasks state govs on fair, balance governance

…confers ‘Friend of the Church’ award on Yahaya Bello

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on state governors to undertake a fair and balanced approach in governing religious affairs in their respective states.

President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle, made the call while dedicating the Kogi State Government House chapel and conferment of “Friend of the Church” award on the state Governor, Yahaya Bello, in recognition of his stand on equity and fair treatment meted on Christians in the state and his friendliness to the religion.

Ayokunle, who urged other state governors to emulate the Kogi State governor’s approach which according him has guaranteed peace in the state and for his government, said only leaders who have the spirit of God could take the bold step to build a house for God

He said: “In the atmosphere of justice and mutual respect prosperity would be guaranteed and the country bring a plural nation, it is our duty that while practicing democracy we apply apply native sense taking into cognizance our plurality.”

In his response, Yahaya Bello noted that he could not understand the dynamics behind why previous administration refused to build a befitting worship center for Christians within the premises of the Government House, noting that because of the plural nature of the state such action was wrong.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said it was quite surprising that those who belonged to a much more enlightened generation have decided to politicize issues of religion.

He said such parochial thinking was antithetical to the stride of any generation or society to make any progress.

Like this: Like Loading...