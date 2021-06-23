News

CAN: TB Joshua lived for humanity

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, Bishop Stephen Tunde Victor Adegbite, has said that Prophet T.B. Joshua gave his life to humanity through The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). Accompanied by principal officers of CAN as well as chosen representatives of the five blocks that made up the organisation on a condolence visit to the church, the CAN leader went back into history on how the church started with Prophet T.B. Joshua’s s sense of commitment and focus and enduring spirit. He said the prophet over the years; “Lived for humanity, gave hope to the hopeless, assisted the vulnerable and moved beyond the shores of Lagos to other countries assisting people who needed assistance.” Bishop Adegbite, who was also the Director for National Issues and Social Welfare of the national body of Christians, added that T.B. Joshua has “completed his assignment and gone back to his maker.”

