CAN to Amaechi: It’s wrong to declare for president while, victims of train attack in captivity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter has called for prayers for the victims of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack that are in the hands of the terrorists.

This was as they also berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi for declaring to contest the presidency in 2023 when those kidnapped have not been rescued.

A statement by Rev Joseph John Hayab, Chairman, CAN Kaduna State on the commemorative of the 30 days of the Kaduna-Abuja Train Attack on Thursday, said “It is now 30 days of agony, sleepless nights, lamentation, shedding of tears, and psychological anguish for the victims, the members of their immediate and extended families, people of conscience, and many well-wishers.”

He, however, said: “Sadly, despite acknowledging the misfortune caused by the attacks by those responsible for protecting lives and property, the head of the ministry responsible for rail transport has not shown enough empathy towards families or made plausible efforts to actualize the freedom of the abducted from the terrorists.

“Consequently, CAN Kaduna State frowns at the way these families have been left on their own, especially the lack of adequate and encouraging proof from the government and the agency responsible for rail transportation to douse their fears.”

Hayab said: “As part of utter disregard, not the managing Director of NRC nor the Hon Minister of Transport, who should have resigned and tendered a public apology by now for his or their failure, has acknowledged their oversight in averting the incident.

”Instead, while innocent citizens are held captive for no offence, and at great risk for their safety, some individuals in charge of the transport industry, throwing decency to the wind, are mounting podiums, declaring to vie to be Nigeria’s next President. For the record, the concerned individuals involved must be reminded that Nigerians are not insane to reward failure with the presidency.”

 

