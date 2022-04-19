News

CAN to Christian faithful: Unite, speak with one voice

The Bauchi chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged Christian politicians in Bauchi State to unite, speak with one voice and be purposeful in the discharge of their official functions, knowing that they are stewards.

 

Also, the aspirants among them were urged to consult among themselves and bring out consensus candidates in order not divide the support of the Christian community in the state in the 2023 General elections.

 

The charge was given by the Chairman, Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus while speaking at the annual Easter Rally, which was held at First Baptist Church, Bauchi on Monday. He stressed that: “As a community, we have to be united, work together so that we will not miss the chance to be elected.

 

A situation whereby 10 people are aspiring for one elective office does not augur well for us.”

 

He then advised Christians to ensure that they got registered and collect their PVCs because that is the only way they will participate in the electoral process. Dimeus then appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the Christian community in the state to enable it host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Religious Educators coming up next week.

 

According to him: “The state was granted the hosting rights but as it is now, hosting is becoming difficult due to lack of enough resources by the state chapter of the Association. We have to resort to hosting it in the church. We appeal to the state government to come to our aid.”

 

He then called on churches in the state to make freewill contributions to support the Association to enable it to host the meeting.

 

