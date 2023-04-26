CAN To Hold Vigil, Prayer For Muhammadu Buhari Int’l Airport.

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), announced on Monday that it would hold a vigil and dedicate the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport to God at Onueke, in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, before the start of the airport’s first flights on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Chioma Nweze, stated that devotion was required to incorporate God in every aspect of the Airport’s operation and activities.

Nweze said that the International Airport was one of the greatest in Africa and had the longest tarmac. He also said that with the Airport’s opening, Ebonyi State would become more well-known for investment and economic development.

She praised Governor Umahi for his resolve to leave Ebonyi State in a better condition than when he found it.

“We have achieved a lot since this administration came on board. We are expecting two flights and we have gotten the crew lists. We are going to have a night vigil at the Airport to hand over the Airport to God.

“We don’t want any form of accident. We have the longest tarmac in Nigeria. The Airport will be dedicated by CAN before other activities start. We are very grateful that His Excellency has so much to offer to the State and has equally recorded lots of accomplishments.

“The creation of the State, the Radio, and the Airport are the three most significant projects that have announced the existence and possibilities inherent in Ebonyi.

“We have hope to beat other states in many sectors; we have vegetables to export; we have rice husks, food produce, among others. Ebonyi is now an economic free zone as approved by the Federal Government.

“The Government has turned the face of the State; investments opportunities are so much in the State. There’s a Pharmaceutical park, our roads are dualized in the State as they are over 600 km of concrete roads. We are hoping that the next Government will take over from where Umahi will stop. We have a good road network that will transportation of goods and services to every nook and cranny of the State.

“The Airport has, directly and indirectly, made 400 jobs available even as the Shopping Mall employed 600 persons directly and indirectly. We don’t believe in handing handouts, we believe in creating job opportunities for Ebonyi people.

“We want people working for us to be able to feed their families; there are industrial clusters for those learning a trade, among others. We want our youths to be skilled and self-employed.

“Umahi’s Government is trying to make life better for Ebonyi people; the international stadium upon completion will be certified for hosting of games; we are doing these projects to be able to help people in the State. There are no sectors that we didn’t touch. We have approved that the pension will be paid.

“Before now, There are no landmark projects in Ebonyi State; all the Commissioners are proud to have worked under the present administration. Most jobs are done by indigenous contractors to avoid capital flight.”