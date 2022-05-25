News

CAN to IPOB: Your criminalities not helping Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOBs) to caution its members from engaging in criminal activities including murder, as such activities was not in the best interest of their national leader, Nnamdi Kanu, still being held with the DSS.

CAN, in a statement Wednesday condemning the brutal murder of Lady Fatima and her four innocent children by some unknown gunmen, said their deaths were unacceptable and has asked security agencies to ensure those responsible were caught and brought to justice to stop the senseless killings in the country.

The statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant to the President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle on Wednesday in Abuja, raised concerns that criminals were operating with impunity while those who are expected to stop or apprehend them appear powerless.

“This cannot be the dream country of those who fought for her independence from the colonial masters.

“Stop these criminalities in the pretext of fighting for independence. Are they fighting for a country for the dead or the living? They should know that their criminalities are not helping the case of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. They should not turn the Southeast to a ‘No Man’s Land’ in the interest of the founding Fathers of this country who hailed from the zone.

“Their actions are not only giving the Ndigbo a bad name but they are creating an atmosphere for Ethno-religious wars. Will a reasonable group be committing crimes like this?

“We call on the political elites, religious leaders and the traditional rulers of Ndigbo extraction to prevail on the violent groups in the Eastern part of the country to stop needless bloodshed and tension they are causing for economic prosperity and wellbeing of the region.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate that nowhere is safe again in the country as killers, bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are on rampage in every nook and cranny of the country and all the government is able to do is to issue periodic statements condemning them without any decisive action to bring culprits to book.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cooking with wood could cause lung damage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and India have said that advanced imaging with CT scan shows that people who cook with biomass fuels such as wood were at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins. The results of their new study would be […]
News Top Stories

Lekki attack: CSOs seek independent judicial panel of inquiry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following Tuesday’s unprovoked shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos by yet-to-be identified soldiers, a coalition of 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Panel of Enquiry, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. This was as the coalition further sought the suspension of a […]
News

Police brutality: Victim recalls 8 years’ incarceration without trial

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A witness and inmate of the Umuahia Correctional Center, Ephraim Nwauzor, has told the Abia State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality on how he was dumped at the centre for eight years without trial. Narrating his experience yesterday when he appeared before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry sitting in Umuahia as a witness in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica