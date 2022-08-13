News Top Stories

CAN to list institutions discriminating against Christians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed its Zonal and State Chairmen to submit the names of public institutions, which still practice discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains. CAN in a directive signed by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, and sighted by newsmen on Friday in Abuja, stated that it would soon make its position public on the allegation that some public tertiary institutions are preventing Christians from erecting prayer chapels like their Muslim counterparts.

He noted that that although the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had requested all Governing Councils of Federal Government tertiary institutions to, without delay, ensure that Christians have space to build chapels where they will worship unmolested, the ministerial directive have not been fully adhered to in parts of the country.

The letter partly reads: “I have been directed to write to all Zonal and State Chairmen of the Association to kindly submit all names of public institutions in their states, on or before August 19, where Christians are being prevented from having a chapel, a place where they can gather to pray or worship during the weekdays and Sundays.

 

