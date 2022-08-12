News

CAN to list institutions discriminating against Christians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed its Zonal and State Chairmen to submit the names of public institutions which still practice discriminatory policies against Christians in their domains.

CAN in a directive signed by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola and sighted by newsmen on Friday in Abuja stated that it would soon make its position public on the allegation that some public tertiary institutions are preventing Christians from erecting prayer chapels like their Muslim counterparts.

He noted that that although the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had requested all Governing Councils of Federal Government tertiary institutions to, without delay, ensure that Christians have space to build chapels where they will worship unmolested, the ministerial directive have not been fully adhered to in parts of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister calls for establishment of more arbitration institutions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has called for the establishment and strengthening of more arbitration institutions in line with international standards. This, according to him, will also ensure parties adhere to the awards that may be issued from such institutions. Towards this end, he suggested that more institutions like the Lagos Regional […]
News

TI Report: Group accuses Transparency International, local NGOs of smear campaign to tarnish Buhari’s image

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Transparency International (TI) has been fingered at the centre of a devilish alliance with disgruntled elements in the country, parading as non-governmental organisations, to tarnish President Muhammadu Buhari’s reputation.  The National Transparency Initiative (NTI) raised the alarm on Wednesday during a press conference in Abuja.  Addressing the media on behalf of the group, Secretary-General, Elder […]
News

Taliban appeal for aid after deadly earthquake

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Taliban in Afghanistan have appealed for international support, as the country deals with the aftermath of a devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake. More than 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 were injured, a local official said. Paktika province in the south-east has been the most affected. The UN is scrambling to provide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica