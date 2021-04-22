Metro & Crime

CAN to military: Protect farmers to avoid food scarcity

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo has tasked the Military Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven which is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, to ensure the protection of farmers while farming as the rainy season approaches in order to avoid food scarcity in the state.
The CAN Chairman stated this when the Commander of the military operation, Maj. Gen. Dominic Onyemulu visited the CAN Secretariat on Thursday in Jos.
“We are tired of attacks in Plateau State and we are appealing to the Operation Safe Haven to take proactive measures, especially during this rainy season by protecting farmers from attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen while farming in order to avoid food scarcity in the country.”
Speaking earlier, Onyemelu, said his visit was to acquaint himself with the association and seek it’s cooperation and support to curb insecurity in the state.

