CAN to Nigerians: Blame politicians for spike in insecurity, others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) y e s t e r d a y asked Nigerians to hold Nigerian politicians responsible if there is a spike in inse-curity in the country. The body also said the country’s politicians should also be held responsible if the country finally collapses. Chairman of CAN in the state, Venerable Joseph Nweke, stated this in Awka, Anambra State, when he received on behalf of the association the National Flag presented to it by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The NOA Anambra State Directorate had during the occasion presented two new National Flags as a mark of state power and authority, peace and unity to the Anambra State chapter of CAN and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam. Receiving the flags during a brief ceremony in the Office of the NOA Director, Charles Nwoji, the CAN chairman described the event as a clear demonstration of the concerted spirit of sincerity and spirit of unity in the country. Nweke said the church has discovered that the unabated instability and insecurity in the country are being instigated by politicians both at the national and state levels with a view to creating inroads for their political activities to flourish.

He said the church has discovered also that the trouble of the country in terms of religious affiliations are equally from the politicians, adding that no Archbishop or even Bishop ever has any grudge against any other religious faith.

