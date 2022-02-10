News

CAN to Nigerians: Blame politicians for spike in insecurity, others

Posted on Author Onah O. Onah Comments Off on CAN to Nigerians: Blame politicians for spike in insecurity, others

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) y e s t e r d a y asked Nigerians to hold Nigerian politicians responsible if there is a spike in inse-curity in the country. The body also said the country’s politicians should also be held responsible if the country finally collapses. Chairman of CAN in the state, Venerable Joseph Nweke, stated this in Awka, Anambra State, when he received on behalf of the association the National Flag presented to it by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The NOA Anambra State Directorate had during the occasion presented two new National Flags as a mark of state power and authority, peace and unity to the Anambra State chapter of CAN and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam. Receiving the flags during a brief ceremony in the Office of the NOA Director, Charles Nwoji, the CAN chairman described the event as a clear demonstration of the concerted spirit of sincerity and spirit of unity in the country. Nweke said the church has discovered that the unabated instability and insecurity in the country are being instigated by politicians both at the national and state levels with a view to creating inroads for their political activities to flourish.

He said the church has discovered also that the trouble of the country in terms of religious affiliations are equally from the politicians, adding that no Archbishop or even Bishop ever has any grudge against any other religious faith.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Polio-free status, a hard won battle

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

P resident Muhammadu Buhari has described the recent achievement of a Wild Polio Virus Free status by the country as a hard won battle.     According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President who congratulated Nigerians on the joyous occasion appreciated all partners, local and […]
News

Strive to be self-reliant, CEHRD urges Bayelsa women

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A non-governmental organisation, known as Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), at the weekend urged Bayelsa women to start utilizing their socio-cultural and economic rights in the society in order to be self-reliant.   Speaking during an entrepreneurship training organised by the NGO, with support from the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, […]
News

Beirut blast: Lebanese govt resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 200 The Lebanese government has resigned following the explosion which rocked Beirut, the country’s capital. A massive explosion rocked a part of the city on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to lives and properties. Windows were shattered, cars tumbled and buildings collapsed during the incident. According to Marwan Abboud, Beirut governor, the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica