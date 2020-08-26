News

CAN to politicians: Stop using youths for selfish interest

Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in Nasarawa State yesterday warned its members and other youths in the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish interest.

 

The body was reacting to an allegation contained in an online medium that Governor Abdullahi Sule was part of a purported plan to stop appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the state, Silas Agara, into the leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC) in favour of Kura Isa, said to be a Muslim from Kano State. But Sule denied in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, yesterday.

 

YOWICAN in a statement signed by its Nasarawa State chapter Chairman, Solomon Inusa, called on politicians to come to terms with the reality that elections had come and gone and those ordained by the Almighty God were in power and the only noble thing to do was to join hands for the progress of the state.

 

“YOWICAN is calling on all politicians in Nasarawa State to show patriotism and shun the habit of dragging the people into unnecessary religious crisis for their selfish interests.

 

“We know that those who choose to operate under the cover of darkness would always cry wolf when the morning comes. It is worthy to note that we are wiser now.

 

When this happened, our Christian youth or any other youth will never be used as a pawn for the clash of selfish interests.”

