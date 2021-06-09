CAN to warlords: Sheathe your swords, free abducted Ebonyi children

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday called on the people of Enyigba community in Abakaliki Local Government Area and their neighbouring Enyibichiri, Echi-alike, Ikwo, to sheathe their swords and embrace peace. The two neighbouring communities have been at war for years over boundary dispute which has led to loss of many lives.

The state government resolved the crisis last year by demarcating the disputed land. But there were renewed hostilities in the last two weeks with some children, including unweaned babies allegedly abducted by suspected warlords while some lives were also lost. Since the abduction of the children, there has been tension in Abakaliki, the state capital. This came on the heels of alleged threats from Ikwo people that their Izzi counterparts must vacate the city. Abakaliki is located in Izzi land and the people of the clan allegedly ordered every Ikwo person in the city to leave. Following the alleged threat, many Ikwo people have left the city to their Ikwo place.

Governor Dave Umahi has been holding meetings with the two warring clans with a view to returning normalcy in the communities. The state CAN, in a communiqué signed issued its emergency meeting on the matter, signed by its Chairman, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, regretted that the land dispute which was long resolved with the Executive Order of Governor Umahi, reared its ugly head.

It said: “The recent development in few days led to the burning of some houses, at the part of Enyigba and the part of Enyibichiri. “But on a special note and heartbreaking is the abduction of children from Izzi, which CAN says is highly condemnable. “CAN therefore, is joining her words to the press release of His Excellency, where he gave Ikwo people (Enyibichiri), one week (seven days) to make sure that these children are returned. “It is on that note that CAN is also making a special appeal to Enyibichiri and Ikwo people that long before the expiration of seven days, to let CAN know the whereabouts of these children concretely and verifiably, alive or dead, that we may intervene in giving the state government the report.

“CAN, in conjunction with Ebonyi State government, is also asking all the citizens of Ebonyi State, and residents of Ebonyi State, to please go about their normal businesses and all who have left the state in fear should all come back to Ebonyi State capital. “We join Ebonyi State government to emphasize that anyone found breaking stores, shops or houses, intimidating or threatening the residents, visitors, in Abakaliki urban – the capital of the state – is taking laws into his or her hands and whenever apprehended, will follow the due process of the law.”

Like this: Like Loading...